Photo 1132
Bikkers & Son
We don't have that much car history in our country. This cleaning trolley was manufactured in Rotterdam by coach builder Bikkers in 1907.
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
5708
photos
69
followers
59
following
1132
JULIE
Excellent. I visited there in 1979, we took a boat to the port of Rotterdam, it was a bit rough, but most docks are like that. We stayed one night in a hostel with a lot of people intoxicated !!before taking the train to Amsterdam, and would love to go back.
October 17th, 2022
