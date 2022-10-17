Previous
Bikkers & Son by mastermek
Photo 1132

Bikkers & Son

We don't have that much car history in our country. This cleaning trolley was manufactured in Rotterdam by coach builder Bikkers in 1907.
17th October 2022 17th Oct 22

Mek

ace
@mastermek
JULIE
Excellent. I visited there in 1979, we took a boat to the port of Rotterdam, it was a bit rough, but most docks are like that. We stayed one night in a hostel with a lot of people intoxicated !!before taking the train to Amsterdam, and would love to go back.
October 17th, 2022  
