Corona

Now that life seems almost normal again and Covid in daily life only concerns the actual sick people, I will post this Toyota Corona RT40 from 1965. We call the Covid virus Corona here because of the shape of the virus that resembles a crown.



In the background a beautiful Citroen 2CV Sahara (1958) with two engines and four-wheel drive for expeditions in the French colonies. Remarkable is the fuel cap in the door.