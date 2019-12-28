Sign up
Simple sunrise
Felt so good to be out for sunrise this morning. I miss having the time to enjoy taking photos on a regular basis. I hope to make it a priority again in 2020.
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th December 2019 7:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
sunrise
CoroJo
ace
Beautiful! Fav
December 29th, 2019
Peter Dulis
ace
beautiful fav
December 29th, 2019
