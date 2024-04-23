Previous
Showing off by mccarth1
Showing off

This snowy egret seemed to be showing off its pedicure! :)
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Corinne C ace
Fabulous! Such a majestic bird!
April 23rd, 2024  
Babs ace
What a beauty.
April 23rd, 2024  
