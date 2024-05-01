Previous
Geese on the go by mccarth1
Photo 1349

Geese on the go

These two crossed right in front of me while I was checking out other birds. A nice surprise! Taken mid-April.
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Photo Details

Mags ace
Great timing with one set of wings up and other other down.
May 2nd, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Excellent timing on those wings! Perfect shot.
May 2nd, 2024  
