Photo 1349
Geese on the go
These two crossed right in front of me while I was checking out other birds. A nice surprise! Taken mid-April.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
369% complete
Tags
geese
flying geese
Mags
ace
Great timing with one set of wings up and other other down.
May 2nd, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Excellent timing on those wings! Perfect shot.
May 2nd, 2024
