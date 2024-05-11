Previous
They're back!

Both the male and female hummingbirds have returned! Looking forward to trying to catch the male soon.
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Beryl Lloyd
Ooh ! how wonderful ! So beautifully captured here ! big fav !
May 14th, 2024  
Corinne C
Amazing capture!
May 14th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Amazing
May 14th, 2024  
Rob Z
So gorgeous - I love seeing such fabulous images of these little guys.
May 14th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Exceptional beauty
May 14th, 2024  
Islandgirl
What a beauty, I'm still waiting for hummingbirds to return!
May 14th, 2024  
