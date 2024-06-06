Previous
Mutual surprise! by mccarth1
Photo 1374

Mutual surprise!

This doe and I were equally surprised when we crossed paths. We observed each other for a while and then went our separate ways. A fun moment.
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
376% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Well captured. Very quick with the shutter button.
June 7th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
Well captured. Did she take a photo of you to post on her social media:-)
June 7th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
She is gorgeous - what a beautifully delicate face...
June 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise