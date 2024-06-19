Previous
Hummer by mccarth1
Hummer

It was very dark when I took this causing it to be very noisy. I ran it through a de-noise program which gave it a bit of an unnatural look.
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
George ace
Still a superb image, well done!
June 20th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot👍😊
June 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
June 20th, 2024  
Barb ace
A big WOW, Kerry!!
June 20th, 2024  
KV ace
Gorgeous!
June 20th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Still, a difficult capture made.
June 20th, 2024  
