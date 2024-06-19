Sign up
Previous
Photo 1382
Hummer
It was very dark when I took this causing it to be very noisy. I ran it through a de-noise program which gave it a bit of an unnatural look.
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
6
3
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1375
1376
1377
1378
1379
1380
1381
1382
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
18th June 2024 6:05pm
Tags
hummingbird
George
ace
Still a superb image, well done!
June 20th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot👍😊
June 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
June 20th, 2024
Barb
ace
A big WOW, Kerry!!
June 20th, 2024
KV
ace
Gorgeous!
June 20th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Still, a difficult capture made.
June 20th, 2024
