Previous
Photo 1467
Leaves through the window
I took this looking out my window while looking for birds.
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
10
11
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1606
photos
134
followers
118
following
401% complete
1460
1461
1462
1463
1464
1465
1466
1467
Views
22
Comments
10
Fav's
11
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
23rd September 2024 12:49pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
leaves
,
silhouette
Suzanne
ace
Beautiful silhouetted pattern of leaves
September 24th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Lovely silhouette and bokeh.
September 24th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Beautiful
September 24th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Delightful
September 24th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 24th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture and bokeh!
September 24th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Love the dof
September 24th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful shot
September 24th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This photo is awesome
September 24th, 2024
Barb
ace
Very pretty leafy silhouettes against the lovely bokeh!
September 24th, 2024
