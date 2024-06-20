Previous
Young Buck by mccarth1
Young Buck

My first time seeing and photographing a buck! I was thrilled! (Simple pleasures, lol.)
Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Barb ace
Magnificent, Kerry!
June 21st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
This is a fabulous capture! I'd be thrilled too!
June 21st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Fantastic capture...great clarity
June 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a stunning capture too, the detail and light is just perfect.
June 21st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
June 21st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
increible beauty
June 21st, 2024  
