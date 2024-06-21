Previous
Quiet dawn by mccarth1
Quiet dawn

Sunrise on the longest day of the year is very early! When I leave the house in the dark, I never know what the sunrise will look like. This morning it was a subtle one with a hint of color.
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Beryl Lloyd ace
So quiet and serene ! fav
June 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Very peaceful and lovely.
June 22nd, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Nice morning shot!
June 22nd, 2024  
