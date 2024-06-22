Sign up
Photo 1385
Get to shore, Mate!
The sky got very, very dark and right after this shot the clouds let loose! It was quite the downpour.
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
22nd June 2024 5:27pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
boats
,
clouds
,
rain
,
storm
