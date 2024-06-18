Previous
Here comes another hot one! by mccarth1
Photo 1381

Here comes another hot one!

We're in the midst of a heat wave here. Ugh! Much too hot and humid for me!
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
378% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Klassen ace
Beautiful image! I do hope you get some relief from the heat wave.
June 20th, 2024  
carol white ace
Beautiful. Fav 😊
June 20th, 2024  
Barb ace
Gorgeous!
June 20th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot. Hopefully you get relief soon
June 20th, 2024  
Diana ace
Stunning capture, such a great way to start the day. Hope it cools down soon.
June 20th, 2024  
Karen ace
Gorgeous sunrise with the grasses in the foreground.
June 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise