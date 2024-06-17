Sign up
Previous
Photo 1380
All's well that ends well!
The last shot in my owl series. Not sure if owls feel relief, but I do. So glad everything worked out for the owlet!
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
2
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Tags
great horned owl
Islandgirl
ace
What a handsome fella!
I enjoyed your owl series.
June 19th, 2024
Babs
ace
He is a beauty.
June 19th, 2024
I enjoyed your owl series.