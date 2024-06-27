Previous
Don't forget to look up

Perhaps this wren knows this quote..."Once you have tasted the taste of the sky, you will forever look up." - Leonardo Da Vinci
27th June 2024

Kerry McCarthy

Delwyn Barnett ace
I like the depth of field here, it makes the background really soft and lovely.
June 27th, 2024  
