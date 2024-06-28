Sign up
Photo 1391
The Victor
I watched a fascinating territorial encounter between two snowy egrets. This bird put on quite the feather display and chased off the invader. Taken earlier in the month.
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
6
3
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1530
photos
129
followers
116
following
381% complete
View this month »
1384
1385
1386
1387
1388
1389
1390
1391
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
15th June 2024 8:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snowy egret
Bucktree
Outstanding capture. Love the detail of the feathers.
June 28th, 2024
Mark St Clair
That is so cool.... I've never seen an egret display like that before
June 28th, 2024
Dorothy
That must have been fascinating! Beautiful display.
June 28th, 2024
Barb
Superb capture, Kerry!
June 28th, 2024
Chris Cook
Wonderful image
June 28th, 2024
Diana
Stunning capture and timing, I have never seen one like this before.
June 28th, 2024
