Previous
The Victor by mccarth1
Photo 1391

The Victor

I watched a fascinating territorial encounter between two snowy egrets. This bird put on quite the feather display and chased off the invader. Taken earlier in the month.
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
381% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Outstanding capture. Love the detail of the feathers.
June 28th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
That is so cool.... I've never seen an egret display like that before
June 28th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
That must have been fascinating! Beautiful display.
June 28th, 2024  
Barb ace
Superb capture, Kerry!
June 28th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
Wonderful image
June 28th, 2024  
Diana ace
Stunning capture and timing, I have never seen one like this before.
June 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise