Big Breakfast by mccarth1
Photo 1387

Big Breakfast

A good start to the day for this osprey!
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
380% complete

Mark St Clair ace
Nice action shot!
June 24th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Fantastic in flight shot!!! Great catch for breakfast
June 24th, 2024  
Mags ace
Spectacular capture!
June 24th, 2024  
George ace
Great capture!
June 24th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Wow! A great catch by the bird & by you!
June 24th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
What a catch! for both the photographer and the bird :-) Fav
June 24th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Good capture
June 24th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Superb photo, love the detail… stunning colours. Amazing!
June 24th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Woweee what a capture
June 24th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Wow great shot👍😊
June 24th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Brilliant nature capture
June 24th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Magnificent capture.
June 24th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
majestic , great natural history shot
June 24th, 2024  
