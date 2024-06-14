Previous
Baby Great Horned Owl with a story to tell... by mccarth1
Photo 1377

Baby Great Horned Owl with a story to tell...

I was thrilled to finally get to see and photograph an owl! I will have a mini-series of shots of the exciting moments I watched unfold.
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

Kerry McCarthy

Mark St Clair
Everything inside this frame is stunning!
June 18th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Isn't he just gorgeous - super capture - love those big staring eyes - hope you will share the mini series of shots with us ! fav
June 18th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 18th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
So cute.
June 18th, 2024  
Mags
What a marvelous capture!
June 18th, 2024  
