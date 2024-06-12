Previous
Sibling love by mccarth1
Sibling love

I left my house at 2:45 a.m. with a fellow photographer to take a three-hour drive to Long Island to photograph shorebirds in the early morning light. It was well worth the loss of sleep! I'll be posting more photos from the trip.
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Kerry McCarthy

Mark St Clair ace
Love the details and DOF
June 13th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Gorgeous capture.
June 13th, 2024  
Allison Maltese ace
Such dedication! What a wonderful capture of these fuzzy little ones.
June 13th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
This is fabulous! I’ll be waiting the other pics!
June 13th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
super sweet
June 13th, 2024  
Diana ace
Stunning capture and wonderful dof.
June 13th, 2024  
Beverley ace
I consider myself very lucky to see these… Adorable & a wonderful capture
June 13th, 2024  
Barb ace
They are cute, Kerry! What kind of shore bird are they?
June 13th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Lovely image. I especially like that one bird has three legs and two heads. Well spotted.
June 13th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Excellent capture
June 13th, 2024  
