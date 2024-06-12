Sign up
Previous
Photo 1375
Sibling love
I left my house at 2:45 a.m. with a fellow photographer to take a three-hour drive to Long Island to photograph shorebirds in the early morning light. It was well worth the loss of sleep! I'll be posting more photos from the trip.
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
10
8
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1514
photos
126
followers
115
following
376% complete
View this month »
1368
1369
1370
1371
1372
1373
1374
1375
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
10
Fav's
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
11th June 2024 6:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
oystercatcher chicks
,
baby oystercatchers
Mark St Clair
Love the details and DOF
June 13th, 2024
Bucktree
Gorgeous capture.
June 13th, 2024
Allison Maltese
Such dedication! What a wonderful capture of these fuzzy little ones.
June 13th, 2024
Corinne C
This is fabulous! I’ll be waiting the other pics!
June 13th, 2024
Peter Dulis
super sweet
June 13th, 2024
Diana
Stunning capture and wonderful dof.
June 13th, 2024
Beverley
I consider myself very lucky to see these… Adorable & a wonderful capture
June 13th, 2024
Barb
They are cute, Kerry! What kind of shore bird are they?
June 13th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
Lovely image. I especially like that one bird has three legs and two heads. Well spotted.
June 13th, 2024
gloria jones
Excellent capture
June 13th, 2024
