It's all about family

Great Blue Heron nestlings are so "cute" in a pre-historic dinosaur sort of way. :) I came back to this heron rookery where several weeks ago there were three nests with parents incubating eggs. Today there was only this one active nest, the other two were empty and abandoned, probably the result of predation from bald eagles that are in the area. Several days ago this nest had 3 nestlings, now down to two. I understand the circle of life but it can be so hard to witness. Good luck babies!