Previous
Bringing breakfast to the kits by mccarth1
Photo 1372

Bringing breakfast to the kits

I was driving by a marsh when I saw this fox crossing the road with its fresh catch. Not sure what it caught but it was walking quickly with great purpose so I assume there was a den nearby.
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
375% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Circle of life.
June 5th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Great find and capture.
June 5th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a great shot.
June 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise