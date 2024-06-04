Sign up
Previous
Photo 1372
Bringing breakfast to the kits
I was driving by a marsh when I saw this fox crossing the road with its fresh catch. Not sure what it caught but it was walking quickly with great purpose so I assume there was a den nearby.
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
3rd June 2024 6:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fox
Phil Sandford
ace
Circle of life.
June 5th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Great find and capture.
June 5th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a great shot.
June 5th, 2024
