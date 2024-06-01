Previous
A first for me by mccarth1
A first for me

Kind of fun to see my first Horned Grebe! They aren't usually here this time of the year.
Kerry McCarthy

Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beauty.
June 3rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A sweet looking grebe !
June 3rd, 2024  
