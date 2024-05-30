Previous
A surprise visitor by mccarth1
A surprise visitor

I was getting in my car when this fellow scurried by my woodpile. I happened to have my camera on the front seat and got this quick shot. I haven't seen one in my yard for years. This could explain why Annie has had a new alarm bark lately!
30th May 2024 30th May 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Corinne C ace
A great portrait. He looks so regal.
June 1st, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
what a beauty
June 1st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Perfect timing
June 1st, 2024  
George ace
Superb!
June 1st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well times - so lucky the camera was to hand , A lovely shot of your visitor and good to know why Annie is not happy to have visitors an the yard ! faav
June 1st, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Super cute!
June 1st, 2024  
