Previous
Photo 1370
A surprise visitor
I was getting in my car when this fellow scurried by my woodpile. I happened to have my camera on the front seat and got this quick shot. I haven't seen one in my yard for years. This could explain why Annie has had a new alarm bark lately!
30th May 2024
30th May 24
6
5
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1509
photos
124
followers
115
following
375% complete
View this month »
1363
1364
1365
1366
1367
1368
1369
1370
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
29th May 2024 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
groundhog
,
woodchuck
Corinne C
ace
A great portrait. He looks so regal.
June 1st, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
what a beauty
June 1st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Perfect timing
June 1st, 2024
George
ace
Superb!
June 1st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well times - so lucky the camera was to hand , A lovely shot of your visitor and good to know why Annie is not happy to have visitors an the yard ! faav
June 1st, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Super cute!
June 1st, 2024
