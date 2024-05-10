Previous
The real Woody Woodpecker?? by mccarth1
The real Woody Woodpecker??

After years of trying, I was thrilled to finally get some shots of these impressive birds. A pair came into my yard and I was able to grab a few shots.
Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Shutterbug ace
I love the timing of your shot with the wings spread like that.
May 12th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Wow great timing and focus!
May 12th, 2024  
summerfield ace
and flying, too! what a feat, Kerry. aces!
May 12th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wow fantastic timing
May 12th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Yes- the real Woody! They are quite entertaining. I've had a pair come and hack away at our wood pile but didn't get a great shot like this- probably because I was too busy watching them!
May 12th, 2024  
Mags ace
Excellent capture!
May 12th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
And you caught him in a marvellous flight mode. I want to say stance if it was on land - but don't know the matching term for aerial movement... :)
May 12th, 2024  
