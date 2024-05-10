Sign up
Previous
Photo 1356
The real Woody Woodpecker??
After years of trying, I was thrilled to finally get some shots of these impressive birds. A pair came into my yard and I was able to grab a few shots.
10th May 2024
10th May 24
7
5
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1495
photos
125
followers
115
following
371% complete
1349
1350
1351
1352
1353
1354
1355
1356
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
9th May 2024 2:15pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Shutterbug
ace
I love the timing of your shot with the wings spread like that.
May 12th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Wow great timing and focus!
May 12th, 2024
summerfield
ace
and flying, too! what a feat, Kerry. aces!
May 12th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wow fantastic timing
May 12th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Yes- the real Woody! They are quite entertaining. I've had a pair come and hack away at our wood pile but didn't get a great shot like this- probably because I was too busy watching them!
May 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
Excellent capture!
May 12th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
And you caught him in a marvellous flight mode. I want to say stance if it was on land - but don't know the matching term for aerial movement... :)
May 12th, 2024
