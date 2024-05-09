Previous
Feeding time by mccarth1
Feeding time

I could watch these bluebirds all day. I took several shots of both the male and female feeding the demanding youngsters!
9th May 2024

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Mags ace
Beautiful shot!
May 11th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Amazing capture!
May 11th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Fantastic catch!!
May 11th, 2024  
Julie Duncan ace
Perfect!
May 11th, 2024  
