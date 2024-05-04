Sign up
Photo 1352
Why fly when you can run!
Sorry for all the bird pics. I ordered a macro lens so maybe I'll shoot some other subjects soon!
4th May 2024
4th May 24
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Tags
great egret
Mags
Beautiful shot! Bring on the birds. They are awesome.
May 5th, 2024
