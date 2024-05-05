Sign up
Previous
Photo 1353
Lady Mallard on the go!
While the females can be a bit drab, when they fly, they show off their pretty purplish-blue wing patch. Thank you for your kind comments yesterday about my bird shots!
5th May 2024
5th May 24
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1353
Tags
mallard
female mallard
Rob Z
ace
She, and your image, are both just very beautiful.!
May 6th, 2024
