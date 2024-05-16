Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1360
Drenched
This poor guy looks like he's having an awful day in the rain.
16th May 2024
16th May 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1499
photos
125
followers
116
following
372% complete
View this month »
1353
1354
1355
1356
1357
1358
1359
1360
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
15th May 2024 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
cardinal
,
drenched
,
male cardinal
Mags
ace
All wet with rain. A very lovely capture.
May 16th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful even when wet
May 17th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture of the color. It does look wet.
May 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close