Previous
Photo 1351
A quick stretch while incubating
A friend brought me to a spot where there are several active great blue heron nests. This parent took a momentary break before settling back on the nest to continue incubating the eggs. Looking forward to coming back to see the nestlings!
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
4
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1490
photos
123
followers
115
following
370% complete
1344
1345
1346
1347
1348
1349
1350
1351
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
3rd May 2024 9:24am
Tags
nest
,
great blue heron
Corinne C
ace
Majestic! and a great timing
May 4th, 2024
Mags
ace
Spectacular shot!
May 4th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fantastic pose!
May 4th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
May 4th, 2024
