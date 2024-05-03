Previous
A quick stretch while incubating by mccarth1
A quick stretch while incubating

A friend brought me to a spot where there are several active great blue heron nests. This parent took a momentary break before settling back on the nest to continue incubating the eggs. Looking forward to coming back to see the nestlings!
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Kerry McCarthy

Corinne C ace
Majestic! and a great timing
May 4th, 2024  
Mags ace
Spectacular shot!
May 4th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fantastic pose!
May 4th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
May 4th, 2024  
