Resting Tree Swallow by mccarth1
Photo 1347

Resting Tree Swallow

These little birds are speedsters and nearly impossible for me to catch in flight. Happy this one settled for a moment.
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Kerry McCarthy

Olwynne
Super shot. He's gorgeous
April 28th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Delightful capture
April 28th, 2024  
