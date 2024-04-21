Previous
Just waiting to go in by mccarth1
Photo 1341

Just waiting to go in

The moorings are close to being dropped into the water. A great sign that boating season is right around the corner.
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
367% complete

