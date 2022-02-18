Sign up
Photo 1032
Country snow
Busy work day so I didn't have time to take any decent shots. This is from the other day during the storm. BoB.
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
2
2
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Tags
snow
,
trees
,
countryside
Diana
Beautifully captured winter scene, love seeing the snow flakes falling.
February 19th, 2022
Hazel
I have snow envy!
February 19th, 2022
