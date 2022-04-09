Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1082
Daffodils
Another busy day of work, so just time for a quick iPhone shot of some daffodils.
9th April 2022
9th Apr 22
2
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1220
photos
101
followers
106
following
296% complete
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
9th April 2022 6:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daffodils
Islandgirl
ace
Oh my they are beautiful!
I can’t wait for our daffodils to pop out of the snow!
April 10th, 2022
Allison Maltese
ace
Beautiful backlighting. I can't wait to see my yard when we get home.
April 10th, 2022
I can’t wait for our daffodils to pop out of the snow!