Who's stalking who? by mccarth1
Who's stalking who?

This cardinal was peering in my window while I was peering out.
25th May 2022 25th May 22

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Corinne C ace
A stunning portrait!
May 26th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Excellent focus
May 26th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
They are smart and beautiful
May 26th, 2022  
