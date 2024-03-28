Sign up
Previous
Photo 1325
Drenched
Rain, rain go away! We've been getting lots of rain this month!
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
4
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1464
photos
120
followers
114
following
363% complete
1318
1319
1320
1321
1322
1323
1324
1325
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
28th March 2024 9:39am
Tags
rain
,
cardinal
,
male cardinal
Islandgirl
ace
Cute cardinal, and nicely photographed!
March 29th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Such a cute bird
March 29th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely capture!
March 29th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Oh, that is one angry red bird! Poor Mr. Cardinal is mad about all that rain!!
March 29th, 2024
