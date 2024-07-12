Previous
Black Skimmers skimming by mccarth1
Black Skimmers skimming

I had a great time last month watching these black skimmers zooming around over the shallow water.
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
gloria jones ace
Super action shot
July 12th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Wow great timing!
July 12th, 2024  
