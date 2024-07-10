Previous
No Place to Hide by mccarth1
Photo 1402

No Place to Hide

This Great Egret stands out even when deep in the marsh grass.
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Fantastic capture and detail
July 11th, 2024  
