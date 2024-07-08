Previous
Preparing to land by mccarth1
Preparing to land

This is the female Ruby-throated hummingbird, I'm hoping to catch the male one of these days with his pretty red throat.
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Elisa Smith ace
Great capture.
July 9th, 2024  
Wylie ace
She’s beautiful
July 9th, 2024  
Mark St Clair
Awesome
Awesome
July 9th, 2024  
