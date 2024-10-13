Sign up
Previous
Photo 1476
Boats in fog
Another shot from the recent foggy morning
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
4
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1615
photos
135
followers
117
following
404% complete
1469
1470
1471
1472
1473
1474
1475
1476
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
9th October 2024 7:18am
Tags
boats
,
fog
,
sunrise
Angela
ace
Fantastic with the fog
October 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such gorgeous silhouettes and a wonderful golden glow.
October 14th, 2024
Dave
ace
Beautiful silhouettes and golden tones.
October 14th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a beautiful scene, so atmospheric. fav.
October 14th, 2024
