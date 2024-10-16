Previous
Comet C-2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan–ATLAS) by mccarth1
Photo 1479

Comet C-2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan–ATLAS)

Admittedly, this is a poor-quality shot. This is a highly cropped, 40 sec. exposure on a tripod that was pretty unstable in the brisk wind. Since it won't be back for 80,000 years, I guess this will have to do. :)
16th October 2024 16th Oct 24

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
405% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick Schies ace
Well Kerry, you captured it
October 17th, 2024  
Mags ace
I think it's pretty outstanding! I could not have done it.
October 17th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Nice for a lifetime capture.
October 17th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fantastic capture!
October 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise