Photo 1479
Photo 1479
Comet C-2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan–ATLAS)
Admittedly, this is a poor-quality shot. This is a highly cropped, 40 sec. exposure on a tripod that was pretty unstable in the brisk wind. Since it won't be back for 80,000 years, I guess this will have to do. :)
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
4
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1618
photos
136
followers
116
following
405% complete
1472
1473
1474
1475
1476
1477
1478
1479
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
15th October 2024 7:27pm
Tags
comet
Rick Schies
ace
Well Kerry, you captured it
October 17th, 2024
Mags
ace
I think it's pretty outstanding! I could not have done it.
October 17th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Nice for a lifetime capture.
October 17th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic capture!
October 17th, 2024
