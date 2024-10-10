Previous
Sun peeking through the fog. by mccarth1
Photo 1474

Sun peeking through the fog.

The dawn started very clear and calm. Suddenly the fog rolled in suddenly. Within 20 minutes the sun burned through and the fog disappeard.
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
403% complete

Mags ace
So magical!
October 12th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Incredible composition. That light is fabulous!
October 12th, 2024  
