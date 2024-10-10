Sign up
Previous
Photo 1474
Sun peeking through the fog.
The dawn started very clear and calm. Suddenly the fog rolled in suddenly. Within 20 minutes the sun burned through and the fog disappeard.
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
2
2
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1613
photos
134
followers
117
following
403% complete
1467
1468
1469
1470
1471
1472
1473
1474
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
9th October 2024 7:14am
sun
boats
river
fog
dawn
Mags
So magical!
October 12th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
Incredible composition. That light is fabulous!
October 12th, 2024
