Photo 1477
Quintessential autumn scene in New England
Took a day trip a few days ago to New Hampshire to take some foliage shots.
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Tags
church
,
autumn
,
new hampshire
,
new england
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 14th, 2024
KV
ace
Gorgeous.
October 14th, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
What a wonderful fall capture. It looks great Kerry
October 14th, 2024
Mags
ace
Nicely composed!
October 14th, 2024
