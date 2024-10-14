Previous
Quintessential autumn scene in New England by mccarth1
Quintessential autumn scene in New England

Took a day trip a few days ago to New Hampshire to take some foliage shots.
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

Kerry McCarthy

Beautiful
October 14th, 2024  
Gorgeous.
October 14th, 2024  
What a wonderful fall capture. It looks great Kerry
October 14th, 2024  
Nicely composed!
October 14th, 2024  
