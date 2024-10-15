Sign up
Photo 1478
Water under the bridge
My friend and I took a day trip to New Hampshire looking for covered bridges. Taken last week.
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1617
photos
135
followers
117
following
404% complete
1471
1472
1473
1474
1475
1476
1477
1478
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
10th October 2024 1:34pm
Tags
stream
,
foliage
,
covered bridge
