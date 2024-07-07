Sign up
Annie turns 3!
Today is Annie's birthday! I have guests for the week and can't get out for photos. This shot of Annie was taken 2 weeks ago.
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Tags
annie
,
happy birthday
Christina
ace
.Gorgeous portrait
July 8th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such a beautiful pose
July 8th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
What a face! Happy Birthday to Annie.
July 8th, 2024
