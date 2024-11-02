Previous
Hiding in plain sight by mccarth1
Photo 1495

Hiding in plain sight

This bittern is amazingly well camouflaged in its environment. It was barely visible at a distance in the marsh grass.
2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

Kerry McCarthy

