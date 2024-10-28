Previous
Lynde Light by mccarth1
Lynde Light

The low morning light swept across the field in front of the distant lighthouse.
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Dorothy ace
Beautiful!
October 28th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Stunning capture of gorgeous light, nice composition, framing
October 28th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
wonderful light Kerry , the light on the field is truly amazing
October 28th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful ! stunning morning light , nicely composed scene !
October 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
Such a lovely scene!
October 28th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely framing
October 28th, 2024  
