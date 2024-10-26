Sign up
Photo 1488
All alone at dawn
Only a few boats are left on their moorings. Most have been removed from the water for the winter.
26th October 2024
26th Oct 24
3
3
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1627
photos
134
followers
115
following
407% complete
1481
1482
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
1488
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
22nd October 2024 6:54am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
dawn
,
dinghy
,
mooring
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful minimalist capture
October 27th, 2024
Barb
ace
Lovely simplicity!
October 27th, 2024
KV
ace
Nice silhouette.
October 27th, 2024
