All alone at dawn by mccarth1
Photo 1488

All alone at dawn

Only a few boats are left on their moorings. Most have been removed from the water for the winter.
26th October 2024 26th Oct 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....


Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wonderful minimalist capture
October 27th, 2024  
Barb ace
Lovely simplicity!
October 27th, 2024  
KV ace
Nice silhouette.
October 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
