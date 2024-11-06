Sign up
Photo 1499
The sun will continue to rise every day
I find peace and comfort in nature. I headed out for sunrise to try to restore my soul and ponder the future this morning. I don't think I'll ever understand the decisions made by mankind.
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
2
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365!
1638
photos
136
followers
116
following
410% complete
1492
1493
1494
1495
1496
1497
1498
1499
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
6th November 2024 7:33am
Tags
sunrise
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful sunrise.
November 6th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely sunrise!
November 6th, 2024
