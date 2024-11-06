Previous
The sun will continue to rise every day by mccarth1
Photo 1499

The sun will continue to rise every day

I find peace and comfort in nature. I headed out for sunrise to try to restore my soul and ponder the future this morning. I don't think I'll ever understand the decisions made by mankind.
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
410% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Beautiful sunrise.
November 6th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely sunrise!
November 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise