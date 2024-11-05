Previous
Glad to see the bluebirds are back

A couple of bluebirds are back at the feeders. I hope they stay for the winter as they have in recent years.
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Bucktree ace
Fabulous capture and nice bokeh. Such a beautiful bird.
November 6th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Marvelous capture...great color, clarity and bokeh to die for!! :)
November 6th, 2024  
