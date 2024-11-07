Previous
A pink start by mccarth1
A pink start

Today's sunrise started pinkish and then turned a variety of colors over about 30 minutes. Fun to watch.
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Carole Sandford ace
Stunning!
November 8th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
November 8th, 2024  
Rick Schies ace
Beautiful tint to this calm photo, it looks so relaxing
November 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh how lovely!
November 8th, 2024  
